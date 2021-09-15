Algeria denies sending 'secret offer' to Morocco via UAE

Algeria's special envoy to the countries of the Maghreb and Western Sahara, Ammar Belani, categorically denied reports of making a "secret offer" to Morocco through the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resolve the diplomatic row between the neighbouring countries.

Algerian Echorouk newspaper quoted Belani as having denied what he described as "Moroccan slanders and allegations" which aim to demonise Algeria on an international level.

Earlier, social media reports claimed that Morocco had rejected an Algerian offer to "stop discussing the Kabylia region" in return for restoring diplomatic relations.

"All these rumours and false news aim to distort Algeria's principled positions," Belani said, adding that the news is part of the vicious electronic war waged against Algeria by a hostile neighbour.

