Egypt to take measures against state employees who refuse covid vaccine

Egypt will ban state employees who have not received the covid vaccine from entering their workplace, Cabinet spokesman, Nader Saad, said.

"Any employee who refuses to be vaccinated or to bring a PCR certificate at his own expense, will not be allowed after a certain date to enter his workplace and will be considered absent from work," Saad said.

"The government has implemented mandatory procedures for everyone over the age of 18 years old who is connected to the educational process, whether in schools or universities," he added, explaining that social distancing will be in place in academic settings.

Saad appealed to all students over the age of 18 to take the vaccine.

"The government has reassurance of the safety of the next academic year thanks to the precautionary measures that have been implemented and the expansion of the vaccination campaign for education and technical education workers, as well as university students and employees," he added.

Egypt has recorded the highest death toll from coronavirus in over three months as the country grapples with its fourth wave, with cases rising since the beginning of September.

