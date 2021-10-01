Egypt welcomes Tunisia president's choice for PM

Egypt's Foreign Ministry yesterday announced that it welcomed the assignment of Najla Bouden Romdhane to form a new government in Tunisia.

"The Egyptian ambassador to Tunisia, Ahmed Hafez, highly values the step – taken by the Tunisian President Kais Saied – of appointing Bouden as a new Prime Minister-designate," the ministry said on Facebook.

The ministry stressed that it was "continuing to support Saied's vision of achieving stability and security, and preserving the Tunisian people's will and capabilities."

Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said yesterday, that he was "fully supporting the conclusions and circumstances experienced by Saied, under which he was compelled to take exceptional measures."

"Saied is not a coupist, he is a reformer," Aboul Gheit told Sky News.

Saied has held nearly total power since 25 July when he sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority citing a national emergency.

On Wednesday, two months after he took over power, he names Bouden as prime minister, tasking her with forming a government.

READ: Scores of Tunisia lawmakers reject president's new appointments