Hamas welcomes UNESCO pro- Palestine resolutions 

Hamas yesterday welcomed two resolutions adopted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in favour of Palestine at the 212th session of its executive board held in Paris.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry in Gaza said the resolutions on occupied Palestine and cultural and educational institutions were unanimously adopted by members of the organisation's executive council.

The ministry highlighted that the resolutions affirm the status of East Jerusalem as an occupied city and called for an immediate halt to illegal measures taken by Israel in the holy city of Jerusalem.

Hamas official, Basem Naim, said adopting the two resolutions is an "affirmation" of the Palestinian narrative and a sign of declining international support for Israel over its repeated violations of international law.

Naim called in a statement on all international organisations to play their role in defending the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, and to transform these decisions into actions that put an end to Israel's ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people, their heritage and sanctities.

