More Palestine prisoners to join hunger strike

More Palestinian prisoners will join the hunger strike in Israeli jails should the Israel Prison Service (IPS) not meet their demands and lift its sanctions, Quds Press reported on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS), Quds Press said that the "resistance programme" for the prisoners inside Israeli jails "is escalating".

The statement read: "If the IPS does not meet the demands of the hunger strikers and lift its sanctions imposed on the prisoners affiliated with the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, prisoners from other groups will join the hunger strike."

On Wednesday, the PPS announced that 250 prisoners from the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine started a hunger strike protesting against Israeli punitive measures and sanctions imposed, following the escape of six Palestinian prisoners from Israeli Gilboa prison on 6 September.

Meanwhile, the PPS reported that prisoners Mohammad Al-Amoudi and Hosni Issa escalated their hunger strike and stopped drinking water. As a result, their health conditions deteriorated and they were admitted to the prison clinic.

The PPS announced that the hunger strike is supported by all prisoners inside Israeli jails and all Palestinian factions, who insist that the IPS must stop punitive measures against prisoners.

