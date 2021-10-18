Algeria sentences ex-PM to 10 years in prison for 'corruption'

An Algerian court yesterday upheld a 10-year imprisonment sentence against former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia in the installation and import of Sovac vehicles case.

The court upheld the ruling for the case in which the Algerian businessman Mourad Oulami was handed a 10-year imprisonment sentence, while his brother Haider, was sentenced to five years in jail.

In the same case, the former Aerian energy minister, Youcef Yousf, was sentenced to three years in prison.

The rulings, which were issued by the appeal court, are final and subject to execution.

The verdicts were issued by the Algerian Judicial Council against the defendants in the case on 21 October 2020.

