German fighter jets fly over Jerusalem for first time in a century

German warplanes yesterday flew over the occupied city of Jerusalem for the first time in more than a century since World War II.

A video released by Channel 10 showed German aircrafts, along with Israeli ones, flying over Israel's parliament headquarters, the Knesset.

The German planes were reported to have arrived in Israel to take part in a joint air military exercise dubbed as the "Blue Flag."

The Israeli aircraft group was led by the air force chief, Ingo Gerhartz, while the German group was led by their air force commander, Amikam Norkin. The two leaders were reported to have visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem together.

The Israeli army said in a statement that the maneuvers were a "commitment to continued cooperation between Israel and European countries in the future."

Alongside Germany and Israel, Italy, Britain, France, India, Greece and the United States are also taking part in the drill, which is due to run until 28 October.

READ: The submarine deal between Merkel, Gantz and Bennett