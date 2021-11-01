France's colonial era in Algeria to be told through mobile museums

Buses converted into mobile museums start to show France’s colonial-era to celebrate 67th anniversary of Algeria’s independence from France, in Algiers, Algeria on 1 November 2021 [Mousaab Rouibi/Anadolu Agency] Buses converted into mobile museums start to show France’s colonial-era to celebrate 67th anniversary of Algeria’s independence from France, in Algiers, Algeria on 1 November 2021 [Mousaab Rouibi/Anadolu Agency] Buses converted into mobile museums start to show France’s colonial-era to celebrate 67th anniversary of Algeria’s independence from France, in Algiers, Algeria on 1 November 2021 [Mousaab Rouibi/Anadolu Agency] Buses converted into mobile museums start to show France’s colonial-era to celebrate 67th anniversary of Algeria’s independence from France, in Algiers, Algeria on 1 November 2021 [Mousaab Rouibi/Anadolu Agency] Buses converted into mobile museums start to show France’s colonial-era to celebrate 67th anniversary of Algeria’s independence from France, in Algiers, Algeria on 1 November 2021 [Mousaab Rouibi/Anadolu Agency]

As Algeria marks the 67th anniversary since the outbreak of its revolution against French colonisation (1830-1962) on November 1, 1954, the Algerian authorities seek to narrate the colonial era to the public through mobile museums, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A host of Algerian officials attended a ceremony to launch mobile museums in front of the Mujahideen Museum in central Algiers, including Minister of Transport, Isa Bikey, Minister of Mujahideen, Iyd Erbiga, Minister of Communications, and government spokesperson, Ammar Bilhaymer.

So far, four buses designed as mobile museums have been readied, according to a statement by the Governorship of Algeria.

Pictures and books describing the struggle of Algerians against the French colonial rule will be exhibited, and historical books will be distributed to the public.

The Governorship also noted that mobile museums will tour the streets of the capital until 6 November.

Commenting on the initiative, Mujahideen Museum Director, Murad Oznaci, told Anadolu Agency that the move aims at reminding Algerians of their history and culture and the sacrifices made by their grandparents.

He said the event dubbed "Victory on the Footsteps of Ancestors" has received "great public interest".

Algeria represents the most recent and bloodiest example of France's colonial history on the African continent.

Approximately 1.5 million Algerians were killed and millions more displaced in an eight-year struggle for independence that started in 1954.

France had also committed cultural genocide against Algeria during the colonial era, starting in 1830, destroying Algeria's 300-year-old Ottoman history and its own local identity while transforming many cultural and religious monuments in the country.

Paris has never officially apologised to Algeria as a state for its colonial policies.