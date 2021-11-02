Portuguese / Spanish / English

Bahrain calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon

November 2, 2021 at 1:52 pm | Published in: Bahrain, Lebanon, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
A newspaper vendor arranges newspapers, bearing headlines of the diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia, at his stall in the Lebanese capital Beirut on 30 October 2021. [ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images]
 November 2, 2021 at 1:52 pm

Bahrain today called on its citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately, the state news agency reported.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait have recently withdrawn their ambassadors from Beirut in protest against statements made by Minister of Information, George Kordahi, prior to his appointment to the office, in which he said Yemen's Houthis were defending their countries against an external aggression, in reference to the Saudi-led Arab coalition.

Kordahi has refused to apologise for the comments and asserted that he would not apologise or resign for his personal opinion.

To avert the crisis, Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati confirmed that Kordahi made the comment before assuming his post, and it does not reflect the government's position.

Earlier today, Lebanon said Qatar's foreign minister would be heading to Beirut soon "to discuss ways to support Lebanon" and help resolve its crisis with Gulf states.

