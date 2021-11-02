Qatar FM to visit Lebanon to help resolve Gulf crisis

Qatar's Foreign Minister, Muhammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, will head to Beirut "to discuss ways to support Lebanon" and help resolve its crisis with Gulf states, the Lebanese PM office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Najib Mikati met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow and discussed bilateral relations as well as the Lebanese-Gulf crisis.

Mikati also met with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah. There he stressed "Lebanon's keenness to preserve the close relationship with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and to address any gap in a spirit of brotherhood and cooperation."

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait have recently withdrawn their ambassadors from Beirut in protest against statements made by Minister of Information, George Kordahi, prior to his appointment to the office, in which he said Yemen's Houthis were defending their countries against an external aggression, in reference to the Saudi-led Arab coalition.