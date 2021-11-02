Sisi wants to host UN Climate Change Conference next year

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said on Monday that he would like to host the UN Climate Change Conference next year, Anadolu has reported.

Speaking at this year's conference in Glasgow, Al-Sisi said that if chosen to host the conference in 2022 — COP27 — Egypt will seek to strengthen international climate action in order to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. "This will serve the interests of the peoples of our continent and the peoples of the whole world," said the Egyptian leader.

Al-Sisi also called for special support to be provided to Africa. Despite being not responsible for the climate crisis, he pointed out, the African continent faces the most negative consequences of the phenomenon, including its economic, social, security and political effects.

"Egypt calls for the necessity of granting the African continent special treatment within the framework of implementing the Paris Agreement, given its special situation and the magnitude of the challenges it faces," he explained. "The implementation of developing countries' commitments in the face of climate change depends on the amount of support they receive, especially financial support."

He expressed concern about the gap between the available funding and the actual needs of developing countries. "Developed countries must fulfil their pledge to provide $100 billion annually, in favour of climate finance in developing countries," Al-Sisi added.

