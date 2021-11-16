Turkey condemns suicide attacks in Uganda

Turkey, on Tuesday, condemned the deadly suicide attacks that hit Uganda's capital of Kampala, Anadolu Agency reports.

"We are saddened to receive the news that suicide attacks, which were carried out today (16 November) in the capital of Uganda, Kampala, resulted in many losses of lives, including police officers, and left several people wounded," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

It condemned the "heinous attacks" and conveyed its "condolences to the families of the deceased and the friendly Government and People of Uganda and we wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."

At least six people were killed in twin explosions early Tuesday, including three presumed suicide bombers, according to Ugandan police officials.

READ: The refugee economy generates resources for locals in Uganda

Police counter-terrorism response teams shot and injured a would-be fourth bomber after the explosions near parliament and the Central Police Station, according to police spokesman, Fred Enanga.

Police said terrorists from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)—a group active in Uganda and neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo—are responsible for the attack. The US has linked the ADF with the Daesh terror group.

Police put the provisional number of injuries at 33.