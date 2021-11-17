Egypt prisoner drowns in cell as torrential rain floods cells in Aswan

An Egyptian prisoner drowned on Saturday after torrential rainwater up to three metres flooded his cell in Aswan. Three security guards who attempted to save the detainees also died.

Most of the employees at the camp fled as the heaviest rain in seven years hit the city.

Ibrahim Adam, a shopkeeper, was arrested on 18 May, on his way home from work and forcibly disappeared for five months.

In September he was interrogated over "joining a group founded in contravention of the law" and the public prosecutor ordered that he be detained for 15 days in Al-Shallal camp, which belongs to the security forces in Aswan Governorate near the mountains.

According to the Egyptian Network for Human Rights Aswan Governorate is always at risk of torrential rain, yet there are no safety measures in place at the camp, not even a sewage network.

Adam's family was only able to visit him once whilst he was detained, just a few days before his death.

According to the ENHR, several violations occur at the camp including very limited restrictions on visitors, limited food, medicine, and blankets.

Security officers regularly conduct strip and search campaigns and physically and verbally assault inmates.

The torrential rain on Friday brought a scorpion swarm into the streets and homes in Aswan injuring 500 people and hospitalising 89.