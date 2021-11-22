Sudan releases political detainees after deal

Sudanese authorities released a number of political detainees held since last month's military takeover, a military source told Anadolu News Agency.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said former political adviser, Yasser Arman, was among those freed.

"The list also includes the head of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party, Ali Al-Rih Al-Sanhoury, head of the Sudanese Congress Party, Omar Al-Diqir and leading member of the National Umma Party, Al-Siddiq Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi," the source said.

A member of Al-Sanhouri's family confirmed to Anadolu Agency the release of the party leader.

A source in the Sudanese Congress Party also confirmed that Al-Digir was released by Sudanese authorities.

On 25 October, the head of Sudan's ruling military council, Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the transitional government amid rival protests and accusations between the military and politicians.

On Sunday, ousted Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, was reinstated after signing a political agreement with Afl-Burhan to put an end to a weeks-long crisis that threatened to undermine Sudan's political transition.

The release of all political detainees was one of the clauses of the 14-point agreement reached by the two leaders.

Before the military takeover, Sudan was administered by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials which was overseeing the transition period until elections are held in 2023 as part of a power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition.

While the deal was largely welcomed by the international community, Sudanese political forces have rejected it as an "attempt to legitimise the coup".