Israel levels Palestinian farmland in Gaza

The Israeli occupation army this morning carried out an incursion into a border area in the east of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

According to local sources, armoured bulldozers escorted by several military vehicles advanced from a military post into a border area in the east of Gaza City.

The bulldozers levelled and dug swaths of agricultural land, which are located a few metres from the fence between the besieged enclave and the occupation state.

Israel's army regularly shoots at and levels agricultural land in the area around the fence causing considerable damage to crops and preventing farmers from working their fields.

Such incursions are a violation of the last ceasefire between the Palestinian resistance and the occupation state, which came into effect in May.

