Jordan keeping door open for possible relations with Hamas: report

After senior Hamas leader, Mohammad Nazzal, joined a discussion panel in Amman, Rai Al Youm newspaper said yesterday that Jordan is keeping the door open for possible relations with the Palestinian movement.

The newspaper said this was evident as a result of the inclusion of senior former and current Jordanian officials, including two former prime ministers, in the event.

Nazzal's attendance, which was licensed by the government, and his appearance on state-run TV reinforces the notion that Jordan does not reject having ties with Hamas, Islamic parties believe.

Rai Al Youm stated that Nazzal visits Amman from time to time and meets with senior politicians, thinkers, writers and researchers.

According to the newspaper, Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh, who visited Amman recently along with the former chief Khaled Meshaal to take part in the funeral of a former Hamas official, failed to persuade the kingdom to accept an official Hamas delegation.

Jordan did, however, allow the Hamas officials to arrange meetings with Jordanian bodies, address the public through gatherings and mass receptions.

