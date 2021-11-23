Portuguese / Spanish / English

Yemen's Houthis using Sanaa airport as military base, Saudi TV says

November 23, 2021 at 9:01 am | Published in: International Organisations, Iran, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, UN, Yemen
Yemeni protestors demonstrate against the continuing blockade on the Sana'a International Airport and asking an immediate lift of the blockade imposed on the airport by the Saudi-led coalition since 2015, on 15 September 2021 in Sana'a, Yemen. [Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images]
Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya TV channel yesterday released "an exclusive video clip" that it said showed "the Iran-backed Houthi militia using Sanaa International Airport as a military base to conduct experiments and tests of air defence systems."

The channel said the video clip also showed how the Houthis have transformed the airport hangars into a base where missiles are manufactured under the supervision of foreign experts.

"Several experiments and tests by a number of Houthi militants on air systems can be seen via the use of a UN aircraft during landing and take-off at Sanaa International Airport to ensure the system's work effectively, given that the plane is a moving air target in the airport's airspace that simulates interception and destruction scenarios," it added.

The channel quoted the official spokesperson of the Arab Coalition forces, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, as saying that Iran has transformed Sanaa airport into a military base after establishing an air bridge in 2014 at a rate of 28 flights per week from Tehran to Sana'a and transferring all kinds of weapons, including qualitative ones, to the Houthis.

