Yemen's Houthis using Sanaa airport as military base, Saudi TV says

Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya TV channel yesterday released "an exclusive video clip" that it said showed "the Iran-backed Houthi militia using Sanaa International Airport as a military base to conduct experiments and tests of air defence systems."

The channel said the video clip also showed how the Houthis have transformed the airport hangars into a base where missiles are manufactured under the supervision of foreign experts.

"Several experiments and tests by a number of Houthi militants on air systems can be seen via the use of a UN aircraft during landing and take-off at Sanaa International Airport to ensure the system's work effectively, given that the plane is a moving air target in the airport's airspace that simulates interception and destruction scenarios," it added.

The channel quoted the official spokesperson of the Arab Coalition forces, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, as saying that Iran has transformed Sanaa airport into a military base after establishing an air bridge in 2014 at a rate of 28 flights per week from Tehran to Sana'a and transferring all kinds of weapons, including qualitative ones, to the Houthis.

