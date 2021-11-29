Portuguese / Spanish / English

Haftar militia surrounds Libyan court ahead of Gaddafi's appeal

November 29, 2021 at 5:43 pm | Published in: Africa, Libya, News
People gather to protest against the candidacy application of Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi in Tripoli, Libya on November 19, 2021 [Hazem Turkia/Anadolu Agency]
Libyan warlord, Khalifa Haftar's militia, on Monday, surrounded the Sabha Court of Appeal in southern Libya ahead of a session to hear an appeal by Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi against a decision to exclude him from the country's presidential elections, according to local media, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The private Libya Al-Ahrar TV aired a video showing militants from Haftar-affiliated Tarik Bin Ziyad militia while surrounding the court.

Gaddafi son to run for president – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]

Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan strongman, Muammar Gaddafi, confirmed on Twitter that "a military force is besieging the Sabha court and prevents the entry of judges and staff."

Last week, Libya's elections commission announced a primary list of 73 candidates for the presidential elections after excluding Gaddafi and 24 others.

Libya's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to be held on 24 December under an UN-sponsored agreement reached by Libyan political rivals during meetings in Tunisia on 15 November 2020.

Libyans hope that the upcoming elections will contribute to ending an armed conflict that has plagued the oil-rich country for years.

