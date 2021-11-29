Japan approves $10m grant for Palestine

Japan has provided a $10 million grant to support Palestinian efforts to reach independence. The funds will be spent on local government, agriculture, civil society and in other fields.

Palestinian Authority (PA) Minister of Finance, Shukri Bishara, and Ambassador of Japan for Palestinian Affairs, Masayuki Magoshi, signed the deal today in Ramallah, during which PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh was also in attendance.

Shtayyeh praised Japan for its "continued support" and "very generous" aid.

He also stressed the importance of this grant which will be allocated to budget support and enhance services to the Palestinian people, as well as advance the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

"We are grateful for the spirit of partnership between Palestine and Japan," Shtayyeh said.

According to Wafa news agency, the Ambassador of Japan for Palestinian Affairs affirmed his country's support to the Palestinian people and government, and the continuous joint work to reach the goal of building the institutions of the Palestinian state.

