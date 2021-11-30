Israel renews administrative detention of Hamas leader

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday renewed the administrative detention of Hamas leader Sheikh Jamal Al Taweel for another six months, the Prisoners Information Office reported.

On 2 June, a group of undercover Israeli occupation forces kidnapped 59-year-old Al Taweel, 59, from in front of his house in the occupied West Bank city of Al Bireh.

He was sent to Ofer Prison and later moved to HaSharon Prison after an Israeli military court handed him a six-month administrative detention order.

Al Taweel had been released from Israeli prisons just three months before he was kidnapped. He previously spent eight months under administrative detention – imprisonment without charge or trial.

In total, Al Taweel, who was elected head of Al Bireh Municipality in 2006 and then ousted by the Palestinian Authority, has spent 16 years inside Israeli jails.

His wife was detained on 8 February 2010 and released on 1 February 2011. His daughter, journalist Bushra Al Taweel, was detained last year and spent 11 months under administrative detention.