MEMO launches No Way to Gaza in Portuguese in Brazil

Uruguayan Senator Sandra Lazo, of the Broad Front (Frente Amplia), and Bolivian Senator Virginia Velasco Condori, of the Movement for Socialism (MAS), attended the book launch in São Paulo, Brazil, on 28 November 2021 [Hani Aldrsani] MEMO Publishers launches ‘No Way to Gaza’ in São Paulo, Brazil, on 28 November 2021 [Hani Aldrsani] MEMO Publishers launches ‘No Way to Gaza’ in São Paulo, Brazil, on 28 November 2021 [Hani Aldrsani] MEMO Publishers launches ‘No Way to Gaza’ in São Paulo, Brazil, on 28 November 2021 [Hani Aldrsani] Rodrigo Campos, online from London, talks about his book “No Way to Gaza” during the launch event in São Paulo, Brazil on 28 November 2021 [Lina Bakr]

MEMO Publishers in São Paulo on Sunday launched the Portuguese language edition of 'No Way to Gaza: A Chronicle of Adventure and Fraud Under the Egyptian Blockade'.

Leading academics, political and community figures attended the launch along with Brazilian filmmakers Renatho Costa, Rodrigo Campos and Lucas Bonatto Diaz. The night ended with a book signing by Costa.

The book outlines the authors' lengthy and harrowing journey across the Sinai Peninsula to Gaza, and highlights the inescapable barriers enforced by the Egyptian government.

The filmmakers had initially set off for Gaza in an effort to discuss the day-to-day hardships faced by the besieged enclave's residents. However, on route they discovered that the siege was being imposed with the support of neighbouring Egypt, which was hindering the access and freedom of movement of visitors and Palestinian citizens in and out of Gaza.

The foreign understanding about what happens in Palestine and the meaning of such a military siege has improved in recent years, although at a very slow pace, Professor at the University of São Paulo (USP), Arlene Clemesha, argued. She added that things still need to improve.

The book, Palestinian-Brazilian journalist Soraya Misleh said, holds dearly the Palestinian call for the international community to share their experience and highlight their plight.

From Latin America, the Uruguayan Senator Sandra Lazo, of the Broad Front (Frente Amplia), and the Bolivian Senator Virginia Velasco Condori, of the Movement for Socialism (MAS), attended the book launch in São Paulo, Brazil. Said Mourad, former member of the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo, was also present.

A second event was held yesterday to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

READ: Brazil renews support for the Palestinian people on International Day of Solidarity