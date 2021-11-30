Sack teachers who support Palestinian cause, Israel MK says

Far-right Israeli Member of the Knesset Itamar Ben Gvir has submitted a new bill that would prevent Palestinian teachers in occupied Jerusalem and those in Israel from expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause, Hebrew sources have revealed.

The Palestinian Information Centre reported Israel's Channel 7 as saying yesterday: "According to the law, any teacher who is proven to support or aided the Palestinian cause will be expelled."

This, the station said, was an effort to counter the "increasing cases in which teachers working in schools funded by the Israeli Ministry of Education have expressed their support for actions or organisations working against the occupation."

The bill includes that "teachers, supervisors, and employees of the Ministry of Education must make a clear pledge not to show any support for any action against Israel, as well as organisations that oppose the entity, and to prevent the publication of any propaganda in schools that supports the Palestinian struggle."

