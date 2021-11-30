Portuguese / Spanish / English

US supports Palestine budget for the first time since 2017

November 30, 2021 at 12:34 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
Workers of United Nations Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA) prepare aids distribute to Palestinian refugees in Al-Shati Camp in Gaza City, Gaza on January 14, 2020 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Workers of United Nations Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA) prepare aid to distribute to families in Gaza on 14 January 2020 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
 November 30, 2021 at 12:34 pm

The US provided Palestinian hospitals financial support in October, data from the general budget has shown. This is the first such move since March 2017.

Washington suspended its support for the Palestinian budget in the first quarter of 2017, by order of former President Donald Trump, followed by suspending support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

According to budget data released by the Ministry of Finance today, the United States supported the Palestinian general budget with 32.3 million shekels (approximately $10 million).

The Palestinian Ministry of Finance said, in a statement to Anadolu Agency, that the US financial support was allocated to Jerusalem hospitals "to be able to provide services in an optimal manner."

In addition to this, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has resumed activity in the Palestinian territories, after suspending its work in 2018, and began financing local projects nearly two months ago.

The Palestinian Authority is suffering from a sharp decline in external grants, the severity of which has increased during the current year, with a complete halt to Arab support.

During the first ten months of this year, budget support fell to $49 million, compared to $321 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

UNRWA: Eight countries pledge $614m during conference

Categories
Asia & AmericasIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUS
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments