Egypt to host its first naval defence expo next year

Egypt is to host its first naval defence exhibition next year, according to an announcement by the commander of the Navy, Lieutenant General Ahmed Khaled Hassan Said.

The event "Naval Power" is to be held in September 2022, the naval official said during the country's second edition of the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX) which wrapped up last week in Cairo. During which, Egypt unveiled two domestically-manufactured drones.

Defense News reported that the Ministry of Military Affairs will be organising the naval exhibition in collaboration with Arabian World Events, which also helped host this year's EDEX.

"After hitting its goal with more than 400 exhibitors at EDEX 2021, Egypt is moving to more specialised defence exhibitions, and the naval expo to be held is in accordance with all the country's efforts to boost its naval and maritime capabilities," Ahmad Eliba, a defence expert at the Egyptian Centre for Strategic Studies, told the website.

News of the upcoming event comes as the Egyptian navy, considered the strongest navy in Africa is carrying out a joint-exercise with Russia, dubbed the "Bridge of Friendship 2021" which began earlier this week in the Gulf of Alexandria in the Mediterranean Sea.

Aimed at strengthening military cooperation between the two naval forces, the three-day drill involves vessels belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet and a detachment of ships from the Egyptian navy.

