Israeli settlers chop down 70 olive trees, let loose sheep to destroy Palestinian farm

Israeli settlers, today, cut down 70 olive trees in Masafer Yatta, south of the West Bank city of Hebron, reported Wafa News Agency.

According to Fouad Al-Imour, a local activist, dozens of settlers from the illegal settlement of Mitzpe Yair chopped down 70 olive trees owned by a local resident in Khillit Al-Dabe village of Masafer Yatta.

Morever, the settlers took their herd of sheep to the Palestinian farmland and let them loose so they could damage the crops.

The Palestinian farmers tried to deter the sheep to protect their corps, which led to confrontations with the settlers, who were backed by occupying Israeli soldiers, Wafa reported.

Israeli settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank; while occupation authorities rarely take action against it.

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, noted in his press briefing last week, "Settler-related violence remains at alarmingly high levels, amid continued tensions over settlement expansion and the annual olive harvest season."

He added that "since the harvest began on 4 October, some 3,000 olive trees have been damaged or have had their harvest stolen.

"Physical attacks on Palestinian farmers, volunteers and humanitarian staff have also been recorded, some reportedly taking place in the presence of Israeli Security Forces."

All settlements across the West Bank are illegal under international law.