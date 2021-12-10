Portuguese / Spanish / English

3,000 Turkish police will help secure World Cup in Qatar

December 10, 2021 at 10:51 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Qatar, Turkey
The official logo of the 'FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022' is reflected on a wall of the Qatar National Archive building in Doha, Qatar on 3 September 2019 [Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency]
The official logo of the 'FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022' is reflected on a wall of the Qatar National Archive building in Doha, Qatar on 3 September 2019 [Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency]
 December 10, 2021 at 10:51 am

Some 3,000 Turkish police officers will help secure the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled to take place next year in Qatar, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said yesterday.

Soylu made the remarks on the sidelines of the closing meeting of the Project to Strengthen Civilian Oversight on the Internal Security Sector held in the capital, Ankara.

The 3,000 riot police will support Qatar during the World Cup, noting that the number could increase and that the Turkish and Qatari sides would continue consultations in this regard.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Doha and met with the Emir, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

READ: Qatar's security as important as Turkey's, Erdogan says

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsQatarTurkey
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments