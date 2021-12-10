3,000 Turkish police will help secure World Cup in Qatar

Some 3,000 Turkish police officers will help secure the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled to take place next year in Qatar, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said yesterday.

Soylu made the remarks on the sidelines of the closing meeting of the Project to Strengthen Civilian Oversight on the Internal Security Sector held in the capital, Ankara.

The 3,000 riot police will support Qatar during the World Cup, noting that the number could increase and that the Turkish and Qatari sides would continue consultations in this regard.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Doha and met with the Emir, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

READ: Qatar's security as important as Turkey's, Erdogan says