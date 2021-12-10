Palestine hails UN resolutions against Israeli settlements, violations

Palestine, on Friday, welcomed the passing of five resolutions by the UN General Assembly in favour of Palestinian rights and against the Israeli occupation and settlements, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad Al-Maliki, said the adoption of the resolutions reflected the support of the international community for Palestinian rights.

Without naming any country, he rejected "blackmailing" by some countries to discourage other nations from voting for Palestine.

The resolution to provide assistance to Palestinian refugees got 164 votes, with only Israel voting against it and 10 other countries abstaining.

The second resolution on the operations of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) got 162 votes.

The third resolution related to Israeli practices and settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, titled "work of the special committee to investigate Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the occupied territories", got 80 votes in favour, with 18 countries opposing and 73 abstaining.

READ: US gives Israel time to annex West Bank: Palestine

The fourth resolution highlighting the Israeli settlements across the Palestinian occupied territories, including East Jerusalem and the settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, was passed with 146 votes in favour, seven against, and 20 abstentions.

The fifth resolution on the "Palestine refugees' properties and their revenues" was passed with 159 votes in favour, five against, and eight abstentions.

Despite the fact these resolutions are not binding, the 193-member UN General Assembly annually votes on these resolutions.