Portuguese / Spanish / English

Algeria beats Morocco, players raise Palestinian flags in celebration

Upon the referee’s final whistle, the Algerian players celebrated their victory, not only with their national flag but also showed their long-established solidarity with the Palestinian cause by raising Palestinian flags and kufiyas.
December 12, 2021 at 10:45 am | Published in: Africa, Algeria, FIFA, International Organisations, Morocco, News, Videos & Photo Stories
December 12, 2021 at 10:45 am

Algeria secured a place in the semi-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup yesterday by beating Morocco in a dramatic penalty shoot-out, winning 5-3.

The quarter-final fixture at Qatar's Al-Thumama stadium saw the two North African teams level in the second half, after Algeria's Yacine Brahimi scored first in the 62nd minute, with Morocco's Mohammed Nahiri equalising just two minutes later.

The action continued into extra time, as Youcef Belaïli scored from 40-yards giving Algeria the lead again, only for Badr Benoun's late goal for Morocco in the 111th minute sent the game to penalties.

READ: Algeria plans to host meeting for Palestinian factions

Upon the referee's final whistle, the Algerian players celebrated their victory, not only with their national flag but also showed their long-established solidarity with the Palestinian cause by raising Palestinian flags and kufiyas.

The game comes amid growing political tensions between the two neighbours, especially following Morocco's controversial normalisation with Israel last year, which Algeria has been consistently opposed to.

Algeria will face hosts Qatar in the semi-finals after they thrashed the UAE 5-0. The other fixture will be between Tunisia and Egypt.

READ: We can expect stronger Algeria-Iran ties as Israel plans to establish a base in Morocco

Categories
AfricaAlgeriaFIFAInternational OrganisationsMoroccoNewsVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments