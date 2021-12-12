Israeli prime minister set to make 1st official visit to UAE

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, marking the first official visit by an Israeli premier to the Gulf nation, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, Naftali's office said the one-day visit will include a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

"The leaders will discuss deepening ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, with an emphasis on economic and regional issues that will contribute to prosperity, welfare and strengthening stability between the [two] countries," the statement said.

There were no official comment or confirmation by Emirati authorities.

The visit comes as Israel stresses its opposition to a new deal between world powers and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program.

Last year, the UAE signed a US-sponsored agreement to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel. The Gulf nation was joined by three other Arab states – Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan – in normalizing ties with Tel Aviv. Palestinians blasted the move as a "stab in the back."

