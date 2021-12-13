Egypt, Serbia discuss military cooperation

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday met the Serbian national assembly speaker, Ivica Dacic, in Cairo to mull bilateral relations.

The presidency office said in a statement that the meeting had discussed "ways of boosting bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of healthcare, energy, tourism, as well as military cooperation, counter-terrorism, and illegal migration."

"The talks also touched on the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest, notably the Palestinian cause," the statement read, adding that the meeting had also "tackled ways to reinforce security and stability in the region."

The leaders also discussed mutual coordination in international forums "in light of Serbia's balanced positions in support of Arab issues," according to the statement.

Egypt-Serbia relations date back to 1908 and have witnessed a remarkable improvement since the 50s, especially during the era of the late Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser and Yugoslav leader Josip Broz Tito.

