Israeli PM makes first official visit to UAE

Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, on Monday, held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, during his current visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, Bennett's office described the talks as "historic", adding that the discussions touched upon their bilateral relations and Iran's nuclear file.

No further details were provided about the meeting.

On Sunday, Bennett started an official visit to the UAE upon an invitation from bin Zayed, marking the first visit by an Israeli premier to the Gulf nation.

The visit came as Israel is stressing its opposition to a new deal between world powers and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program.

Last year, the UAE signed a US-sponsored agreement to normalise diplomatic relations with Israel. The Gulf State was joined by three other Arab states – Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan – in normalising ties with Tel Aviv. Palestinians blasted the move as a "stab in the back."

