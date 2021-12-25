Internet disconnected in Khartoum just before demonstrations

Eyewitnesses said that internet services were disrupted in the Sudanese capital Khartoum in early hours of Saturday morning, just before demonstrations called by Sudanese forces for a civilian government.

Sudanese forces and groups opposing to the existing authority began mobilising for broad public participation in new demonstrations on Saturday, calling for the establishment of a full civil authority.

The Sudanese Professionals Association issued a statement calling for the demonstrations to demand the establishment of a " pure civil national authority, emanating from the living revolutionary forces committed to radical change."

This came shortly after the Forces of Freedom and Change announced their political vision for what they described as a "defeat" of the military coup, and establishment of a civilian authority to lead the transitional period.

The forces participating in the former ruling coalition said in a statement that "defeating of the coup requires building the broadest popular front to oppose it, by using all proven peaceful means," adding that "the popular front is built upon solid coordination between the political forces, resistance committees, professional and union groups, civil society, women's and youth organisations, claimant groups, and Sudanese organisations in the diaspora".

It is noteworthy that the Forces of Freedom and Change in Sudan recently witnessed sharp differences between their components that was formed after the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir.

The statement issued by the forces indicated that their political vision "includes the initiation of a comprehensive constitutional process, culminating in a national constitutional conference that lays the foundations of the country's permanent constitution, continuation of external openness in accordance with a balanced national policy, and launching a comprehensive process for transitional justice that exposes crimes, redress the victims, and guarantees not to repeating these crimes again."

According to the statement, the political vision also includes "conducting urgent reforms in the security and police forces under the full supervision of a civilian authority, reform of the justice and judicial agencies, and reaching a comprehensive charter governing the relationship between civilians and the military institution."