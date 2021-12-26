3 Israeli Mossad officers commit suicide in one year

Three officers in Israel's intelligence service Mossad have committed suicide in one year, according to Israeli media.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that Mossad officer Ayalon Shapira was the first officer to commit suicide on March 26, 2020.

His father cited psychological problems for his son's suicide, saying the Mossad officer used to go to a psychiatrist.

The second suicide case was registered three months after Ayalon's death. Another Mossad agent killed himself in his workplace nine months later, but the channel didn't provide further details.

In a statement, Mossad said it is learning from these suicide cases and is working to improve mechanisms and tools at its disposal to prevent occurrence of these suicides in the future.