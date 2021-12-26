Portuguese / Spanish / English

Algerian footballer dies of on-field heart attack

Players of Algeria sing the national anthem ahead of the FIFA Arab Cup final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on December 18, 2021 [Mohammed Dabbous / Anadolu Agency]
An Algerian footballer, Sofiane Loukar, suffered a heart attack and died after colliding with his goalkeeper in a second division match in Oran on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The APS agency said 28-year-old Loukar, from Mouloudia Saida, was hurt after running into his goalkeeper mid-way through the first half of their Ligue 2 clash at ASM Oran.

He resumed playing after treatment but then collapsed some 10 minutes later, the agency reported.

Loukar was rushed to hospital but died of a heart attack on his way, APS said. When news of his death was broken to the two teams, they abandoned the match.

