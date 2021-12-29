Kuwait jails 6 judges over money laundering

A Kuwaiti criminal court yesterday sentenced six judges to five and 15 years in prison for "bribery, forgery and money laundering."

Local media quotes sources as saying that the court had acquitted a judge, fined another 5,000 dinars ($16,518.16), and jailed a male and female employee of the Kuwaiti justice ministry after firing them.

The sources added that, in a second case, the court had confiscated "yachts owned by the defendants," noting that the boats were received as "gifts from an Iranian businessman."

During the second case investigation, the sources pointed out, the prosecution had revealed that there were "communications with 10 judges," noting that the defendants were referred to the criminal court.

This ruling is not final as there are other degrees of litigation in Kuwait.

