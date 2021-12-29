Portuguese / Spanish / English

PA fears Palestinians among migrants drowned in Aegean Sea

December 29, 2021 at 10:26 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Greece, Middle East, News, Palestine, Turkey
Irregular migrants being rescued by Turkish coast guards in Izmir, Turkey on 24 December 2021. [Mehmet Emin Mengüarslan - Anadolu Agency]
The Palestinian Authority (PA) is investigating reports that Palestinian nationals may have drowned in Aegean Sea when a boat carrying migrants sank last Tuesday, Wafa news agency reported.

In a statement, spokesman of the PA's Ministry of Expatriates and Foreign Affairs Ahmad Addik said: "Referring to primary information, there were 60 people on board of the boat, including 40 were rescued and 20 died."

He added: "Our embassies in Turkey and Greece are following up closely in order to know whether there are Palestinians among the dead or not."

Addik said that his ministry would issue a statement including the latest information it receives regarding this "tragedy."

