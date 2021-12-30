Portuguese / Spanish / English

Ex-Qatari premier calls for support of Saudi ballistic missile programme

December 30, 2021 at 12:42 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
Ex-Qatar Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani [Sean Gallup/Getty Images]
Ex-Qatar Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani [Sean Gallup/Getty Images]
 December 30, 2021 at 12:42 pm

Qatar's former Prime Minister, Hamad Bin Jassim Al-Thani, yesterday called on the Gulf Cooperation Council to support Saudi Arabia's plans to establish facilities for building ballistic missiles.

Al-Thani described the Saudi step as "important in developing defensive capabilities that would bring about a military balance in our region."

"The rest of the Gulf countries must support and encourage this step [Saudi Arabia]," he stressed on Twitter.

Satellite images released by US intelligence showed that Saudi Arabia was manufacturing ballistic missiles with assistance from China."

US intelligence officials also released evidence of "multiple large-scale transfers of sensitive ballistic missile technology" between the Saudis and the Chinese, according to CNN.

READ: UAE's conflict with Qatar 'over', says official

Categories
Middle EastNewsQatarSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments