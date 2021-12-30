Sudanese authorities impose partial curfew in North Darfur

The Sudanese authorities, on Wednesday, announced a partial curfew in the North Darfur province over looting of stores and bases of international organisations, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the official Sudan News Agency, the partial curfew was announced by a Security Committee in the western province following the looting of stores and bases that belong to the World Food Program and the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

"The Committee announced the imposition of a (daily) curfew in the province from 6 p.m. till 5 a.m. (local time), until further notice," the news agency quoted the Security Committee in North Darfur as saying.

On Tuesday, North Darfur Governor, Minni Minnawi, ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the looting incidents which took place on Friday.

On Saturday, Farhan Haq, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, condemned the looting of the UN logistics base in the El-Flasher area in North Darfur.

UNAMID was established in 2007 with the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution 1769 as a peacekeeping mission to protect civilians from the fighting between the armed groups in the province.