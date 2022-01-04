The United List disappoints Jerusalem and its voters

Once again, the United Arab List within the Green Line proves that it is far removed from Islamic concepts and directives, especially those related to the political levels and their repercussions on the ground.

The United List voted alongside Bennett and the religious parties participating in the government to prevent America from re-opening its Consulate in Jerusalem to serve the Palestinians. Bennett's refusal won 58 parliamentary votes, and the opponents of Bennett scored 56. The members of the United List could have abstained from voting or left the hall, which would result in the draft bill adopted by Bennett failing.

The Joint Arab List, which is not part of the government, criticised the position of the United Arab List, headed by Mansour Abbas. I believe that every Palestinian inside and outside the Green Line condemns its position because the decision to refuse to open a consulate in Jerusalem means affirming that Jerusalem is united under Israeli sovereignty and, accordingly, based on the international laws of embassies and consulates around the world, a consulate cannot be opened in a capital to serve a certain group if an embassy is present. A consulate can be opened outside Jerusalem, in Ramallah, for example, as Bennett says.

The United Arab List's vote in alignment with Bennett means that the party approves Israel's annexation of Jerusalem, its unification and its consideration as Israel's capital. Therefore, we can say that the United Arab List should stop using the word "Islamic" to define itself, because Islamic jurisprudence condemns this alignment with Bennett and its flattery of the occupation government in order to remain in the government.

What happened is not only a political mistake, but also a mistake on a jurisprudence and Sharia level. From a moral point of view, it is shameful and a disgrace to show that they represent a group of Palestinians. It is the Palestinians who are loyal to Palestine and defend Palestinian rights, particularly Jerusalem. I believe that the United List's vote does not represent the true Palestinians! I think that its voters will reject it in the upcoming elections.

It is a shame for the US to want a consulate in Jerusalem to serve the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, while the United List that represents the Palestinians in southern Palestine does not want to open this consulate. It is unbelievable! However, we are confident in the Palestinian voters within the Green Line and that they will not support the position of Mansour Abbas. We are confident that the voter supports Jerusalem, the consulate, and the political implications. May God protect our cause from the ignorance of its people's political approaches and from the corruption of some in their perceptions of the interests of our cause.

This article first appeared in Arabic in Felesteen on 3 January 2022

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.