Thousands protest in Sudan after Prime Minister's resignation

Thousands took to the streets in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and other cities on Tuesday to demand full civilian rule, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Protesters waved banners condemning the military and carried photos of demonstrators killed in protests against the 25 October military takeover.

Police used tear gas canisters to disperse protesters, who attempted to reach the presidential palace in Khartoum, according to eyewitnesses.

"Police and security forces used intensive tear gas against us, but we will continue protesting," Sanaa Ali, a protester in Khartoum, said. "They will not succeed in intimidating us."

Tuesday's demonstrations came two days after the resignation of transitional Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok after two years in power.

In a televised address, Hamdok admitted that the partnership between the military and the civilian leadership had failed to lead to the transition and establishment of the basis for civilian rule and democratic transformation.

