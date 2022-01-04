Turkish origin BioNTech founders may appear on new Euro bank note

A member of the European Parliament, Moritz Korner, suggested to the European Central Bank (ECB) on Sunday that BionTech founders couple, Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin, to be depicted on one of the Euro bank notes, DW reports.

"Important European figures like the BioNTech founding couple, Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, should be printed on the new Euro notes," said Körner,

"Their work has saved the lives of millions of Europeans." he also added.

Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, founders of COVID-19 vaccine developer BioNTech, were the mastermind behind the world's first widely approved COVID-19 vaccine in 2020. Also, both are among those helping to raise the profile in Germany of residents of Turkish descent.

The couple was named "People of the Year" by Britain's Financial Times in 2020.

