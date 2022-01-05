Algeria's Ambassador to return to Paris after 3-month hiatus

Algeria announced, on Wednesday, that its ambassador to Paris will return to his post on Thursday, three months after being pulled back for "consultations", Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to an Algerian Presidency statement, "President Abdelmadjid Tebboune​​​​​​​ received Algeria's Ambassador to France, Mohamed Antar Daoud, who will resume his duties in Paris on Thursday."

In October, the Ambassador was recalled from Paris, citing "irresponsible comments" made by French President, Emmanuel Macron, about Algeria.

"The building of Algeria as a nation is a phenomenon worth watching. Was there an Algerian nation before French colonisation? That is the question," Macron had said.

Algeria was swift to strongly condemn the remarks, recalling its Ambassador and closing its airspace to French military planes.

On 10 December, French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, visited Algiers to ease tension with Algeria.

READ: French Foreign Minister visits Algeria to 're-launch' relations