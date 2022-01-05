Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon: minister orders removal of posters 'offensive' to Saudi Arabia

January 5, 2022 at 12:21 pm | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Lebanon's Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi on September 13, 2021 [ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images]
Lebanon's Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi on September 13, 2021 [ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images]
 January 5, 2022 at 12:21 pm

Lebanon's Minister of Interior and Municipalities has ordered all posters deemed to be offensive to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be removed from streets in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Bassam Mawlawi issued the order earlier today.

According to the interior ministry, Mawlawi instructed the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces to remove the "offensive" pictures of Saudi King Salman and the Kingdom's ambassador in Beirut. He called on Lebanese citizens to "prioritise the national interest and spare Lebanon and Lebanese expatriates the consequences of offending their Arab brothers."

Posters and banners insulting the Saudi monarch and Ambassador Walid Al-Bukhari were put up on Tuesday across predominantly Shia areas of the Lebanese capital on Tuesday. They appeared a day after the Secretary-General of Iran-backed Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, used a televised speech to accuse Saudi Arabia of spreading extremism and terrorism in the region.

Responding to Nasrallah's statements, Prime Minister Najib Mikati pointed out that they did not represent the position of the Lebanese government.

READ: Lebanese government distances itself from Hezbollah criticism of Saudi Arabia

Categories
LebanonMiddle EastNewsSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments