Morocco Justice and Development Party sends message of support to Ennahda

The Moroccan Justice and Development Party yesterday sent a message of support to Tunisia's Ennahda following the arrest of the movement's deputy head, Noureddine Bhiri, describing his arrest as a "dangerous development in the political crisis in Tunisia".

Secretary-General of Justice and Development, Abdelilah Benkirane, sent the message of solidarity to Ennahda movement leader, Rachid Ghannouchi, expressing the Moroccan party's solidarity with Bhiri and wishing him a speedy recovery following the illness afflicting him after his arrest.

The party wished that "sisterly Tunisia will emerge from this crisis, that Bhiri and all political detainees will be released, and that dialogue will open between all parties to create an atmosphere of political breakthrough that serves the interests of the brotherly Tunisian people," the letter read.

Earlier yesterday, Bhiri's defence team called for his immediate release.

Tunisia's Ennahda Movement said on Friday that its deputy head had been abducted by security forces dressed in civilian clothing and taken to an unknown destination.

Bhiri, 63, is a lawyer and politician and served as justice minister from 2011-2013 and then became a minister accredited to the prime minister in 2013-2014.

