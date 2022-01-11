International Turkish footballer, Ahmet Calik, 27, killed following a crash on a motorway

A Turkish international footballer has been killed at the age of 27 in a motorway crash in the capital city of Ankara, local media reports.

According to the report, Ahmet Calik, who played eight times for the Turkish national team, was alone in his vehicle when the horror crash took place.

He is reported to have been driving on the Ankara-Nigde motorway when he lost control of his car before it overturned into a roadside ditch at around 9 am, local time.

Former Arsenal striker, Lukas Podolski, who was a team-mate of Calik's at Galatasaray, tweeted: 'I was so sad to hear the news, I'm in shock. Death does not suit you at all, brother! May God rest your soul in heaven.'

In addition, Turkey's Youth and Sports Minister, Mehmet Kasapoglu, tweeted: 'I have learned with deep regret that our national football player, Ahmet Calik, who plays for Konyaspor, passed away in a traffic accident on the Ankara-Nigde highway.

'May God have mercy on the late Ahmet Calik, who also served on our national team.'

