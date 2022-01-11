Israel Police see largest number of resignations in 2021, media report

Recent data has revealed that Israeli police registered about 600 resignations in 2021, Globes reported yesterday, noting that this is the largest ever number of resignations.

According to Al Hodhod news website, which specialises in Israeli affairs, Hebrew language Globes said that this is twice as many as the number of resignations registered in 2020.

Many reasons were cited for the resignations with some officers saying the salaries they were paid are low compared to the hours they work, with no overtime pay or bonuses.

Senior officials in the police force were also said to be misusing their powers and imposing heavy workloads on the officers without giving them enough rest.

One of the officers said that his salary amounted to 9,600 shekels a month ($3,000), noting this is insufficient for his needs and for the work he carries out. He also said that a new wage cap agreement between the government and the police leadership "made me a temporary policeman and it is easy to send me away."

It is worth noting that there are 32,000 policemen in Israel.

READ: Israel reservists refuse to take part in military training