Syria: protests against sharp rise in electricity prices

Dozens of residents of Azaz and Marea in northern Aleppo protested on Monday against the sharp rise in the price of electricity, Aram news site has reported.

The protesters gathered in front of the offices of the Turkish-owned AK Energy company and demanded that it should reconsider the decision and take into consideration the deteriorating living conditions in the area. Last week, the company announced that the price of a kilowatt will increase to the equivalent of 400 Syrian pounds.

The company was authorised to provide electricity by the local Aza Council in 2018. High voltage cables were laid through Bab Al-Salama border crossing in the Sejo area, north of the city.

