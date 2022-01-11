Portuguese / Spanish / English

Syria: protests against sharp rise in electricity prices

January 11, 2022 at 12:29 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Syria
Syrian civilians in Azaz, Syria on October 22, 2021. [Bekir Kasim - Anadolu Agency]
Syrian civilians in Azaz, Syria on October 22, 2021. [Bekir Kasim - Anadolu Agency]
 January 11, 2022 at 12:29 pm

Dozens of residents of Azaz and Marea in northern Aleppo protested on Monday against the sharp rise in the price of electricity, Aram news site has reported.

The protesters gathered in front of the offices of the Turkish-owned AK Energy company and demanded that it should reconsider the decision and take into consideration the deteriorating living conditions in the area. Last week, the company announced that the price of a kilowatt will increase to the equivalent of 400 Syrian pounds.

The company was authorised to provide electricity by the local Aza Council in 2018. High voltage cables were laid through Bab Al-Salama border crossing in the Sejo area, north of the city.

READ: Syria says US set up oil refinery in Hasakah

Categories
Middle EastNewsSyria
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments