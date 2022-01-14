Two attacks target headquarters of Iraqi Sunni groups

Two blasts on Friday targeted the headquarters of the largest Sunni groups in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, sources said.

A source in the Baghdad police told Anadolu Agency that unidentified gunmen targeted the building of Taqaddum Coalition, headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi, in the Adhamiyah neighborhood, northern Baghdad.

Another source said a blast targeted a building of Azm Alliance, headed by Sunni leader Khamis Khanjar, in Baghdad.

There were no reports of casualties in both the attacks, but the two buildings sustained some damages.

The Iraqi authorities have yet to comment on the incidents.

In the last elections, the Taqaddum Coalition came second with 37 seats, while the Azm Alliance got 14 seats in the 329-seat parliament.

