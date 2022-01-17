Arab League, UN call for holding Libyan election

The Arab League and the United Nations yesterday agreed on "holding the Libyan elections as soon as possible."

The agreement came during a meeting between the League's Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the United Nations' Special Advisor to Libya, Stephanie Williams, in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The meeting was reported to have discussed the "latest developments in Libya."

The official MENA reported that the meeting had stressed on the "importance of holding the Libyan elections while reflecting the will of the Libyan people."

The officials also discussed the need to "simultaneously continue the military, security and economic measures which existed before the elections' recent postponement."

