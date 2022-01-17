The League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds adds Spanish language to its website

The League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds has added the Spanish language to its official website in order to help convey its message and activities to the largest possible segment around the world. The official website now includes five languages: Arabic, French, Turkish and Spanish, in addition to English. The League is also seeking to complete the legal procedures to open a permanent office in Latin America, specifically in Brazil.

Argentine MP, Julia Berry, President of the League of Parliamentarians for Jerusalem in Latin America, said that adding the Spanish language to the League's website is an important step in order to facilitate communication with millions of Spanish-speaking people around the world, especially the Arab and Palestinian communities residing on the Latin continent. It makes it easier for them to know the reality and needs of their main issue and to create a more effective and efficient line of communication.

The League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds (LP4Q), is a foundation established in October 2015 on the initiative of parliamentarians who support Palestinian right, and is based in Istanbul, and it consists, so far, of the membership of about 1500 parliamentarians from all over the world, and its executive body includes members from "Palestine – Turkey – Yemen – Egypt – Jordan – Tunisia – Morocco – Algeria – Kuwait – Italy – Malaysia – Indonesia – Pakistan – Argentina." To serve Jerusalem and Palestine in parliaments and legal institutions, in accordance with United Nations resolutions and human rights principles recognised by international laws and norms.

READ: MEMO Publishers' No Way to Gaza published in Portuguese